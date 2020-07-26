Julia A. Santavy, 91, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She was born May 4, 1928, in Crabtree and was a daughter of the late John and Barbara Janic Svetkovic. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg, where she went faithfully for daily prayer for many years. Prior to retirement, Julia worked for 25 years as a bookkeeper for custom home builder Frank Santavy. She then spent time working at the former Twin Valley Nursery, Delmont. She later came out of retirement to work for the former Laurel Vending, Greensburg. In her spare time, Julia volunteered at Westmoreland Hospital. She loved ballroom dancing at the Youngwood Fire Hall and other venues in Westmoreland County and enjoyed weekly bingo at the McKenna Senior Center. Julia was a member of the Red Hat Society and was a cancer survivor. The great joy in her life was caring for her lawn and landscaping. She was mowing grass and blowing snow as she approached 90 years of age. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by four sisters, Barbara Pushic, Mary Marko, Ann Cindric and Katie Calabrace; and three brothers, John, Steve and George Svetkovich. She is survived by four children, Ronald (Joyce) Santavy, of Derry, David (Bobbie) Santavy, of Greensburg, Barry (Terri) Santavy, of Greensburg, and Carol (Mark) Hess, of Cincinnati, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Kim, Kevin, April, Amber, Ashley, Adam, Alex, Nicholas "Toli," Kayleigh and Brittany; seven great-grandchildren, Lucas, Lexi, Cole, Lilyana, Benton, Wynslow and Anthony; a brother, Joseph (Faye) Svetkovich, of Crabtree; several nieces and nephews; and special friend Lenny Baklarz Sr. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com
.