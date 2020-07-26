1/
Julia A. Santavy
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julia A. Santavy, 91, of Greensburg, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020. She was born May 4, 1928, in Crabtree and was a daughter of the late John and Barbara Janic Svetkovic. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg, where she went faithfully for daily prayer for many years. Prior to retirement, Julia worked for 25 years as a bookkeeper for custom home builder Frank Santavy. She then spent time working at the former Twin Valley Nursery, Delmont. She later came out of retirement to work for the former Laurel Vending, Greensburg. In her spare time, Julia volunteered at Westmoreland Hospital. She loved ballroom dancing at the Youngwood Fire Hall and other venues in Westmoreland County and enjoyed weekly bingo at the McKenna Senior Center. Julia was a member of the Red Hat Society and was a cancer survivor. The great joy in her life was caring for her lawn and landscaping. She was mowing grass and blowing snow as she approached 90 years of age. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by four sisters, Barbara Pushic, Mary Marko, Ann Cindric and Katie Calabrace; and three brothers, John, Steve and George Svetkovich. She is survived by four children, Ronald (Joyce) Santavy, of Derry, David (Bobbie) Santavy, of Greensburg, Barry (Terri) Santavy, of Greensburg, and Carol (Mark) Hess, of Cincinnati, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, Kim, Kevin, April, Amber, Ashley, Adam, Alex, Nicholas "Toli," Kayleigh and Brittany; seven great-grandchildren, Lucas, Lexi, Cole, Lilyana, Benton, Wynslow and Anthony; a brother, Joseph (Faye) Svetkovich, of Crabtree; several nieces and nephews; and special friend Lenny Baklarz Sr. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248341421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barnhart Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved