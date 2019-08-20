Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Resources
More Obituaries for Julia Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julia A. Schmidt


1930 - 04
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julia A. Schmidt Obituary
Julia A. Schmidt, 89, of Jeannette, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. She was born April 4, 1930, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late John and Anna Garrick Opar. She was a member of the former St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Jeannette. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Schmidt; and two newborn brothers. Julia is survived by two children, Richard Schmidt and wife, Cheryl, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Christine Niemiec and husband, Frank, of Claridge; three grandchildren, John Schmidt and wife, Michelle, Matthew Schmidt and wife, Erin, and Stephanie Niemiec Stempfer and husband, Nathan; two great-grandchildren, Abigail and Owen; a sister, Dorothy Youngbauer, of Jeannette; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and her cat, Malkin.
Respecting Julia's wishes, arrangements are private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME, INC., is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to at . To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now