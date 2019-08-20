|
Julia A. Schmidt, 89, of Jeannette, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. She was born April 4, 1930, in Jeannette, a daughter of the late John and Anna Garrick Opar. She was a member of the former St. Michael's Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Jeannette. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Schmidt; and two newborn brothers. Julia is survived by two children, Richard Schmidt and wife, Cheryl, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Christine Niemiec and husband, Frank, of Claridge; three grandchildren, John Schmidt and wife, Michelle, Matthew Schmidt and wife, Erin, and Stephanie Niemiec Stempfer and husband, Nathan; two great-grandchildren, Abigail and Owen; a sister, Dorothy Youngbauer, of Jeannette; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and her cat, Malkin.
Respecting Julia's wishes, arrangements are private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME, INC., is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019