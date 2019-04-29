Julia A. Slivensky Skelly, 92, of Greensburg, died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Westmoreland Manor in Greensburg. She was born April 29, 1926 in Wyles, Pa., daughter of the late Charles and Mary Bednar Slivensky. She was a member of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Yukon and was an active member of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers for many years. She was also an active member of the St. Vincent Basilica Parish Choir. During Julia's life, she loved to garden, grow flowers, bake, embroider, exercise, bike, and she walked avidly up into her mid 80s. Julia went ice skating until she was in her late 60s and loved to drive her car. She was an avid traveler and often went to Sea Isle City, N.J., where she would go to the beach. Julia was always very well dressed. And overall, the most important things in her life were the love she had for God, her children and her grandkids. She was preceded in death by both parents; her ex-husband, Floyd Skelly, a son, Dr. Guy K. Skelly; three sisters, Mary, Anne and Frances; and four brothers, Joseph, Charles (Chago), Andrew and George. She is survived by four children, Lois Robinson, of Greensburg, Robert Skelly and wife Karen, of New Freedom, Pa., Thomas J. Skelly, of Ruffsdale, and Jane H. Keeports and husband Darryl, of Landenberg, Pa.; six grandchildren, Tommy, Sara, Susan, Caitlin, Ally and Aaron; three great-grandchildren, Charlie, Henry and Adalyn Mae; and a daughter-in-law, Mary Skelly.

Friends will be received from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison, PA 15663. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday April 30, 2019 at Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Yukon with Father Richard Ulam, O.S.B., officiating. Anyone wishing to attend the funeral Mass is asked to go directly to the church, 102 Center St., Yukon, PA 15698. Interment will follow at Seven Dolors Catholic Church Cemetery in Yukon.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to Seven Dolors Catholic Church, P.O. Box 308, Yukon, PA 15698. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 29, 2019