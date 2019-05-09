Julia Scarcelli Gainer, 88, of Latrobe, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Bethlen Home, in Ligonier. She was born Dec. 1, 1930, in Canonsburg, daughter of the late Salvatore and Giovanna (Oliverio) Scarcelli, who immigrated to the USA from San Giovanni, in Fiore, Italy. Julia was a devoted mother, a devout Catholic, a flea market aficionado, traveler and artist. She was employed as a secretary for St. Vincent College and was a member of St. Rose Church, in Latrobe, where she served as a Eucharistic minister. She had a beautiful voice and sang in the Latrobe Community Choir. In addition to her parents, Julia was preceded in death by her eldest son, Michael J. Gainer, her infant son, Paul, and sister, Mary Lacaria. She is survived by seven children, Kathryn Baughman (Ronald "Red"), Thomas Gainer (Pamela), John Gainer (Gioconda), Mary Gainer (Scott Corliss), Cynthia Gainer (William Matrisch), Suzanne Gainer (Eric Josephson) and Daniel Gainer (Margaret); her former spouse, Michael K. Gainer; 17 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Ralph Scarcelli (Janet); sister, Rose Pugh (George Robert); and a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Members of the St. Rose Rosary Altar Christian Mothers will recite the rosary at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Rose Church. Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery.

