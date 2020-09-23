1/
Julia L. Harvison
1934 - 2020
Julia L. Harvison, 86, a resident of Westmoreland Manor, formerly of Harrison Park, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor. She was born July 4, 1934, in Jeannette, to the late Bashir and Jamelia (Esau) Abraham. She was the beloved wife of 63 years to the late John N. Harvison. Julia grew up in Jeannette and graduated in 1953 from Jeannette High School, She attended Indiana State Teacher's College. She met the love of her life, John Nicholas Harvison, and began a long steadfast life together, striving to make a difference in a community they called home since 1960. Julia worked tirelessly behind the scenes to further support John's public service to Penn Township. She was awarded Penn Township Citizen of the Year in the '80s, and was inducted into the Pennsylvania Voter Hall of Fame. It gives the family great comfort at this time of sorrow that she might be remembered long after her passing for her positive impact on the community that she and John so loved. Julia was the loving mother of two sons, John N. (Roselyn) Harvison Jr., of the Philippines, and Jeffrey Allen (Deborah Ann) Harvison, of Wexford; also survived by four grandchildren; a great-grandchild; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friends and caregivers, Mark and Lori Kelly. In addition to her parents and beloved husband, Julia was preceded in death by sisters and brothers, Diana V. Storkel, Freda Schwartz, Bertha Lawrence, Mary Abraham, Tommy Abraham, Jacob "Jake" Abraham and Albert "Al" Abraham. Private services and burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, Denmark Manor, are entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Online condolences may be made at www.Lindsay-Jobe FuneralHome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
7247442721
