Julia Marie Janoski, 87, of Blawnox, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020. Julia was an amazing woman with many friends and relatives, whom she helped with her prayers to Jesus and Our Blessed Mother, who visited her in Fatima in 1999. Jul retired from US Steel and the Harmar Water Authority. She was the most beloved sister of Tillie (late Joseph) Thomas and the late Bette, Helen, Josephine, Ann and Louis. Her parents were the late Louis and Katie Janoski. Jul was the best aunt to her nieces, Nancy, Beth and Tina; nephews, Joe, Dan, Gary and John; and great-nieces and nephews, Kelli, Russ, James, Michael, Reece and Gavin Thomas. Due to current health restrictions, services will remain private. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
