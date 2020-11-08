Julia M. Smith, 87, of Southwest Greensburg, died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in The Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at Greater Pittsburgh. She was born in Mt. Joy, Pa., a daughter of the late Joseph and Ethel Witmer. She was a member of Christ's Church, Greensburg, where she sang in the choir for 40 years. Prior to retirement, she was employed as a secretary for Greensburg Salem School District. Julia was a member of the Eastern Star No. 435, Order of Amaranth Inc. and White Shrine of Jerusalem. She belonged to the Southwest Greensburg Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and was a former council member of Southwest Greensburg Borough. She was also a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Smith; her grandson, Jesse Decker; and three brothers, Rev. Elmer Witmer, William Witmer and Joseph Witmer. She is survived by her children, Timothy A. Smith (Esther) and Patricia Smith; five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. In accordance with Julia's wishes, there will be no visitation, and services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ's Church, 145 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601, or to Southwest Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department, 401 Guthrie St., Southwest Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com
