James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Julia M. Stuchel


1922 - 2019
Julia M. Stuchel Obituary
Julia Marie Stuchel, 97, of North Huntingdon, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. She was born June 22, 1922, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Harry and Lizabell (Sisco) McCoy. Julia was a secretary for Alcoa, and later, she and her husband, Carl, raised and sold Christmas trees for 40 years. She was a member of Circleville United Methodist Church, Ridge Road Women's Club for 57 years, and the Irwin Quilters Guild, and enjoyed reading. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Carl Stuchel; and brother, Skip McCoy. She is survived by her daughters, Patty Stuchel, of North Huntingdon, Peggy Cunningham and her husband, Don, of Pittsburgh, and Connie Noel and her husband, Michael, of North Carolina; four grandchildren, Jonathan (Tarah) Noel, Matthew (Kristin) Noel, Jennifer (William) Henderson and Daniel (Hannah) Noel, all of North Carolina; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, McKeesport. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Circleville United Methodist Church. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 14 to Oct. 24, 2019
