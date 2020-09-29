1/1
Julie A. Fialkovich
1972 - 2020
Julie A. (Phillips) Fialkovich, 47, of Apollo, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh. A daughter of Herman Rush Jr. and the late Ellagene M. Phillips, she was born Oct. 24, 1972. Julie had been employed as a teller/cashier for the Sunoco station in Leechburg. She was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan who enjoyed spending time with her family. Survivors include her father, of Brookville; a son, Michael Fialkovich, of Nanty Glo; five daughters, Jami Ardelean (Daniel Ormeo), of West Leechburg, Jessica Sboray, of Irwin, Kali Fialkovich (Cody Griffith), of Avonmore, Alleysia Fialkovich, of Nanty Glo, and Hailey Felosky, of Nanty Glo; 10 grandchildren; brothers, Herman Rush II, of Ford City, and Bo Rush (Tammy), of Brookville; sisters, Diana Toy (Mark), of Ford City, and Mary Heilman, of Kittanning; a brother-in-law, Daniel Coutch, of Leechburg; her significant other, Dave Bauman, of Apollo; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a sister, Christina Coutch. All funeral arrangements are being handled privately by the CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family. Condolences to the Fialkovich family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
