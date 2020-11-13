Julie R. (Horvath) Ekovich, 102, of Rillton, passed away peacefully, at her home, Sunday morning , Nov. 8, 2020. She was born March 8, 1918, in Hahntown, a daughter of the late Mike and Julia (Poracs) Horvath. In addition to her parents, Julie was preceded in death by her husband, Miller Ekovich; five sisters, Mary Rose, Emma Hildebrand, Rita Stitely, Jean McCabe and Sophie Summers; and two brothers, Mike Horvath Jr. and Joseph R. Horvath. She was the last of her brothers and sisters. Prior to her retirement, she had worked for Shuster's Building Supply in Rillton and made many friends with the Shuster family. She was a past member of St. Edward Church in Herminie. Julie loved going to the Herminie Senior Center and was "Miss Socialite" to all who knew her. She also enjoyed playing bingo and loved watching the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. She was a lifetime member of the Rillton Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 8518 and the Rillton Volunteer Fire Department. Her 100th birthday party was one of the best days of her life; she was overwhelmed and overjoyed with all the love she received that day from her family and many friends. Julie is survived by her son, Mitchell (Tracy) Ekovich, of Herminie; and her daughter, Juliet Ekovich, of Jeannette; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews whom loved her dearly. A special thank you to her caregiver, Linda Stuchal, and Heartland Hospice (Brenda and Melanie) for all their love and compassionate care. Julie will be dearly missed by her family and many friends she made over the years, especially at the Senior Center. Funeral services were private, per Julie's wishes. Interment was held in Mars Hill Cemetery, Irwin. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251. Is in charge of arrangements. Donations may be made to St. Edward Church, 120 St. Edward Lane, Herminie, PA 15637 in memory of Julie. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com
