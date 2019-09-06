Home

POWERED BY

Services
Teichart-Gracan Funeral Home
212 Wilmot St
Duquesne, PA 15110
412-466-0500
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Teichart-Gracan Funeral Home
212 Wilmot St
Duquesne, PA 15110
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Teichart-Gracan Funeral Home
212 Wilmot St
Duquesne, PA 15110
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Hungarian Reformed Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Julius Nagy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julius Nagy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julius Nagy Obituary
Julius Nagy, 88, of White Oak, Wednesday, died Sept. 4, 2019. He is the son of the late Charles and Julia Nagy; and beloved husband of the late Julia (Wargo) Nagy. He is survived by his daughter, Julie A. Kuhar, of North Huntingdon; grandchildren, Jessica and Mackenzie Kuhar; and niece, Charlotte Bednarousky. He was preceded in death by two sisters and four brothers. He was a member of the Hungarian Reformed Church, in Duquesne, where he was a lifetime member and chief elder. He was a Duquesne University graduate and served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was also a free mason and a retired school teacher for the Duquesne School District.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at TEICHART-GRACAN FUNERAL HOME, Duquesne. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the Hungarian Reformed Church. Interment will follow at Hungarian Reformed Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julius's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now