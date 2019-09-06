|
Julius Nagy, 88, of White Oak, Wednesday, died Sept. 4, 2019. He is the son of the late Charles and Julia Nagy; and beloved husband of the late Julia (Wargo) Nagy. He is survived by his daughter, Julie A. Kuhar, of North Huntingdon; grandchildren, Jessica and Mackenzie Kuhar; and niece, Charlotte Bednarousky. He was preceded in death by two sisters and four brothers. He was a member of the Hungarian Reformed Church, in Duquesne, where he was a lifetime member and chief elder. He was a Duquesne University graduate and served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was also a free mason and a retired school teacher for the Duquesne School District.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at TEICHART-GRACAN FUNERAL HOME, Duquesne. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the Hungarian Reformed Church. Interment will follow at Hungarian Reformed Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 6, 2019