Julius R. Nitkiewicz
1931 - 2020
Julius Chinky Jules R. Nitkiewicz, 89, of Hecla, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Westmorland Manor, Greensburg. Born April 14, 1931, in Mt. Pleasant, he was the son of the late John and Frances (Konowalski ) Nitkiewicz. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 45 years, Dolores Grabiak Nitkiewicz, and a son, Jeffrey Nitkiewicz. Julius is survived by three children, Cheryl (Terry) Yohman, David Nitkiewicz, and Linda (Chris) Polakovsky. He was also preceded in death by five sisters and three brothers, Stella, Eleanor, Genevieve, Theresa, Helen, John, Leo, and Joseph. He is survived by a sister, Betty. He was a lifetime member of Hecla Sportsman Club and an outstanding baseball player for the Kosciuszko Club in 1950s, covering second base. Julius worked at Westinghouse as a industrial electrician and was a Purple Heart recipient in the Army in the Korean War. He is survived by four grandchildren, Nicole (Nicolas) Purnell, Amanda (Jeremy) Newill, Rebecca Polakovsky, and Nicholas Polakovsky; four great-grandchildren, Nathan and Lucas Purnell, and Gunner and Logan Newill; and numerous nieces and nephews. Julius was well known for his contagious smile. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, following all CDC regulations. His funeral Mass will take place Wednesday at a time to be announced. Interment will follow in Transfiguration Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Hoffer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hoffer Funeral Home
2245 Mt Pleasant Rd
Norvelt, PA 15674
(724) 423-3741
