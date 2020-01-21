|
|
Julius R. Yuhouse, 82, of Hecla, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living in Latrobe. He was born Dec. 8, 1937, in Carpentertown and was a son of the late Joseph and Rosalia (Seich) Yuhasz. Julius retired as a steelworker for Modulas Corp. He was a member of Seven Dolors Parish in Yukon and a member of Hecla and Yukon fireman clubs. He enjoyed the outdoors, where he spent time fishing and gardening. Julius always had a smile and a kind word to say. He is survived by his beloved children, Rose Marie Rupp (Melvin), of Mt. Pleasant, Vincent Yuhouse (Kris), of Louisville, Ky., David Yuhouse, of Louisville, Ky., and Lisa Miller (Ron), of Latrobe; his grandchildren, Jennifer Largon, of Mt. Pleasant, Colleen McBride, of Mt. Pleasant, Ashley Gulisek, of Warren, Pa., Jessica Wood, of New York City, Alyssa Yuhouse, of Athens, Ga., David Yuhouse, of Mt. Pleasant, Shayna Furtney, of Bullskin, and Taylor Miller and Jordan Miller, both of Latrobe; and his great-grandchildren, Jayden McBride, Vonny McBride, Luke Larson, Logan Larson, Ethan Gulisek and Lettie Gulisek. Julius is also survived by a brother, Andrew P. Yuhouse, of Scottdale. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Virginia M (Kovach) Yuhouse; his brothers, Joseph and John Yuhasz and Steve, Louis and Albert Yuhouse; his sisters, Ethel Hileman and Margaret Yuhouse; and his infant great-granddaughter, Mia Rose.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Seven Dolors Church, 102 Center St., Yukon, PA 15698. Interment will follow in Seven Dolors Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff and residents of Brookdale Senior Living for all of their compassion and care for Julius during the time he spent there. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences, go to mccauleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 21, 2020