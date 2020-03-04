|
June Anne (Pape) Best, 88, of North Huntingdon, died Monday, March 2, 2020, in UPMC East Monroeville, of pneumonia. She was born Aug. 26, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Anna (Dintino) Pape and Samuel Pape. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald L. Best Sr.; her brother-in-law, William Ottavian; and her sister-in-law, Netta Jean Pape. Surviving are her two sons, Donald L. Best Jr. and his wife, Trina, of Mt. Lebanon, and David W. Best and his wife, Lori, of North Huntingdon; four grandchildren, Wyatt, Jonathan, Emily and Abigail Best; her brother, Wallace Pape, of Titusville, Fla.; her sister, Linda Ottavian, of North Huntingdon; and several nieces, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews. June graduated from Turtle Creek high School in 1949. She worked in the Westinghouse Air Brake Co. auditing department from 1951 to 1957, and as a secretary in the Norwin School District from 1973 until 1993. She especially enjoyed traveling and dancing with her husband, spending time with her family and friends, and watching over her grandchildren. Her hard work and devotion to family will be greatly missed. The family wishes to thank the compassionate caregivers at Redstone Highlands in North Huntingdon. Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Restland Memorial Park, Monroeville. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in her memory may be made to the . To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.