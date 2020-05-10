June C. Orr, 85, of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was born Jan. 7, 1935, in Penn Township, daughter of the late Albert and Regina Parfitt Orr. In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her sisters, Jean Orr, in 1970, and Kathryn Prady, in 1991; and a brother, Albert E. Orr, in 2005. June graduated from Penn Township High School in 1952. She worked for G.C. Murphy Co. for 43 years as a salesperson, personnel assistant manager and manager until her retirement. She also worked at W.C.C.C. and Walmart in later years. She also was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church, where she volunteered as a Sunday school teacher. June is survived by a special cousin, Ruth Poscich; and a very special friend, Nancy Spallone and family. Funeral services for June will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville was entrusted with arrangements. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 111 College Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 10, 2020.