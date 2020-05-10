June C. Orr
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share June's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June C. Orr, 85, of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020. She was born Jan. 7, 1935, in Penn Township, daughter of the late Albert and Regina Parfitt Orr. In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her sisters, Jean Orr, in 1970, and Kathryn Prady, in 1991; and a brother, Albert E. Orr, in 2005. June graduated from Penn Township High School in 1952. She worked for G.C. Murphy Co. for 43 years as a salesperson, personnel assistant manager and manager until her retirement. She also worked at W.C.C.C. and Walmart in later years. She also was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church, where she volunteered as a Sunday school teacher. June is survived by a special cousin, Ruth Poscich; and a very special friend, Nancy Spallone and family. Funeral services for June will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville was entrusted with arrangements. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 111 College Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved