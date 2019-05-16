June E. Colombo, 82, formerly of Forbes Road, died Sunday, May 12, 2019. She was born June 1, 1936, in Delmont, a daughter of the late Harry Miller and Dorothy (Weld) Miller Woloszynoski. June had been employed at Knights Inn, Greensburg, and as a housekeeper for private homes in the area. June loved gardening, her grandchildren, family and visits from her siblings. She loved to read, especially poetry, and wrote many poems of her own. June lived a life of deep compassion and was ever the champion of the underdog. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Zeaman (James); grandchildren, Brandon, Sara, Rachel, Rebecca, Christina, Leah and Joseph; two brothers, John and Donald Miller, and three sisters, Carol Zimmerman, Anna Marie Barnes and Sara Hollander. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Colombo; two sons, James D. and John A. (Tony) Colombo; two brothers, Harry and Frank Miller, and a sister, Nancy King.

Family and friends will be received from 2 until 3 p.m., the time of services, Saturday, in the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Private interment will take place in the Union Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank The Grove at Latrobe for the wonderful care that was given to June for the past five years and to Promise Hospice for the compassionate care and keeping June comfortable in the last days of her life.