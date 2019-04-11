June F. Hawk, 87, of Greensburg, was peacefully called to glory to see her God on Monday, April 8, 2019, joining her beloved husband Arthur F. Hawk, her parents, brother, and most of her peers in heaven. June loved being a homemaker and a Realtor. She is survived by her four caring children, Arthur F. Hawk Jr. (Barbara), Susan M. Sharp, Robert J. Hawk, James B. Hawk (fiancee Holly), 11 grandchildren, and 13 greats. Grandma June was an incredibly determined matriarch of her family, showing grit, grace and perseverance. She was stylish, outspoken, sharp, a fantastic hostess and a fiercely devoted football fan. Sharing the love of family and friends, she was able to strike up a conversation with anyone and left a lasting impression wherever she went. Thank you to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for the excellent care and kindness. She will be greatly missed and remembered for her steadfast approach to life, rooted in her strong faith.

All are welcome to join for a memorial service to honor this special woman at 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, at WOLFE MEMORIAL LLC, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221. Interment will be at William Penn Memorial Cemetery. Following will be a celebratory luncheon in honor of June's life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Emma's Monastery, 1001 Harvey Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601, or a . Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary