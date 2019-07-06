June H. Morrow Byers, 93, of Loyalhanna Senior Suites, formerly of New Alexandria, died Friday, July 5, 2019, in her home. She was born Nov. 11, 1925, in Livermore, Pa., to Elmer and Annie Waddle Weaver. June was a registered nurse. She worked with her husband, Dr. Herbert Morrow, in their New Alexandria office. June was a member of St. James Catholic Church in New Alexandria. She belonged to the Latrobe Elks, where she was an avid golfer. She also enjoyed hunting and gardening. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who was proud of her children and grandchildren. June was predeceased by her parents; first husband, Dr. Herbert Morrow; son-in-law, Frank Denara; and granddaughter, Rachel; second husband, Ira Byers; a brother; and a sister. She is survived by three children, Kathy Denara, of Blairsville, daughter, Amy Denara, of Murrysville, and son, Frank Denara Jr. and wife, Skye, and their daughter, Primrose, of Derry; Michele and husband, Joe Bell, of Estro, Fla., daughters, Melissa Bell of Indiana, Pa., and Amber Young, of Minneapolis, Minn., and a son, Jason Bell, of Pittsburgh; and great-grandchildren, Desiree Palmer, Anthony Briscoe, Tayler Briscoe, Branden Moss, and Caleb Bell; Herb Morrow Jr. and wife, Sue Morrow, of New Alexandria, and son, Dr. Herb Morrow III, of Erie.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at the P. DAVID NEWHOUSE FUNERAL HOME, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, newhousefuneralhome.com. A service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church, 306 St. James Lane, New Alexandria, with Monsignor Larry J. Kulick, J.C.L., officiating. Burial will take place in Union Cemetery, New Alexandria. A celebration of June's life will be held at a later date. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 6 to July 8, 2019