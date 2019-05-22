|
June Kramer, 95, of Latrobe, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at her home. She was born March 2, 1924, in Shreve, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ernest and Iva (Felton) McCollum. Prior to her retirement in 1987, June was employed by Mine Safety Appliances Co. in Murrysville. After retirement, she was a babysitter and a volunteer at the Latrobe Senior Center. In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Brute" Kramer, in 1984. She is survived by her brother, Tom McCollum (Joy); her sons, Tom Kramer (Jennifer), Steve Kramer, Bob Kramer (Andrea) and Mike Kramer (Tess); grandchildren, Thomas Kramer, Stephanie Kramer-Ludwig and Carson Kramer; nephews, Gary McCollum and Bill Anderson; and nieces, Barb Hixson and Amy Henninger.
Services and interment will be private. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 22, 2019