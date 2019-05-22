Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home - Latrobe
1500 Ligonier St
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-5575
Resources
More Obituaries for June Kramer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Kramer


1924 - 03 Obituary Condolences Flowers
June Kramer Obituary
June Kramer, 95, of Latrobe, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at her home. She was born March 2, 1924, in Shreve, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ernest and Iva (Felton) McCollum. Prior to her retirement in 1987, June was employed by Mine Safety Appliances Co. in Murrysville. After retirement, she was a babysitter and a volunteer at the Latrobe Senior Center. In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her husband, Charles "Brute" Kramer, in 1984. She is survived by her brother, Tom McCollum (Joy); her sons, Tom Kramer (Jennifer), Steve Kramer, Bob Kramer (Andrea) and Mike Kramer (Tess); grandchildren, Thomas Kramer, Stephanie Kramer-Ludwig and Carson Kramer; nephews, Gary McCollum and Bill Anderson; and nieces, Barb Hixson and Amy Henninger.
Services and interment will be private. The HARTMAN-GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free pre-planning info compliments of Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home in Latrobe
Learn More