Surrounded by the love, good thoughts, well wishes, prayers and memories of those who loved her and the great cloud of witnesses waiting for her, with a sweet smile on her face and a tear in her eye, June Marie (Wergin) Czekanski, 86, of Virginia, formerly of North Huntingdon, was born to Eternal Life the morning of Thursday, July 9, 2020. While she rests peacefully in the strong and gentle arms of the One in whose image and likeness she was created and whose mission of love she dedicated her life, she will be celebrated, remembered and missed by many. June was born to Walter, (deceased) and Blanche, (deceased) (Armbrust) Wergin, Dec. 2, 1933. She told stories of the love and safety her parents provided for her, retelling the walks she shared with her dad and the sweet treats she and mom shared. She cherished memories of her grandparents; especially her Tootsie Mommy's potato pancakes. She shared her childhood and life with one sister, Joyce Berkey (deceased). June was a member of Penn Joint's Class of 1951 and enjoyed renewing friendships when she attended reunions. June married the love of her life, Anthony Czekanski (deceased) and together they created "home" for Beverly Ann, (John Hughes) Toni Jean, (Earl Thomas McPherson II) Bonnie Lee (Peter Janssen) and Walter Scott, (Elizabeth Chillinsky). While each child has a lifetime of memories to cherish specific to them, shared ones include their birthdays dinners were their favorite meals and desserts, spaghetti dinners made report grades easier to digest, Easter baskets included sugar eggs and chocolate crosses, icicles on the family Christmas tree were never left where the children had haphazardly placed them and Christmas could not begin unless the children came downstairs in birth order and until the family gathered at the kitchento enjoy piece of nut roll. June's faith in God and life as a born-again disciple of Jesus provided the foundation from which she made decisions and choices throughout her life. As a child, she was baptized in the Lutheran faith tradition. She attended and was a member of the Primitive Methodist Church in Westmoreland City for many years. She held in a place of particular fondness her memories of serving cookies and Kool-Aid during Vacation Bible School. June was a "stay-at-home" mom many years before the phrase was popularized. Her first forage into the workforce outside of the home was serving lunches to children at Skull Elementary School, a position she accepted only because she could walk to and from work and complete her work while still being at home when her children left for and returned from school. She worked as a custodian at White Oak Village Apartments. She then worked as a security guard for Murphy's Mart, a cashier for Ames Department Store and retired as a pharmacy technician at Giant Eagle Store Number 10. June relocated to Alexandria, Va., after she sustained a traumatic brain injury in December of 2006. She made new friends, engaged in new experiences and was cared for with integrity and dignity by associates of the Fountains at Washington House. June will be remembered for her appreciation of a good cup of hot black coffee, fresh bread, Heinz 57 ketchup, her canned pickled beets, country music, most especially that of Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson and Alan Jackson, Gaither Family gospel music, a NASCAR race won by either Earnhardt, a Pittsburgh Steelers' Super Bowl ring and the signature smile she shared in every interaction with family and friends and everyone was a friend, as she knew no one to be a stranger. June will also be remembered for her desire for people to go the church, to love each other, not live with pain, for children to be happy, never hungry or to suffer and the hope and dream for a cure for cancer. In addition to her children and their spouses, June's legacy is left with and to her grandchildren, E. Thomas McPherson III, (Tony) Eric, (Nicole) Ashley, (Jon), and their new dog Gris-A-Wald, Richard, (Marisel) Eddie, Kim, (Gary) Jacqueline, John and Jennifer, and her great-grandchildren, Shea, Derek, Isabella Rose, Raiden Anthony, Samantha, Ashley, Macy Rose and Joey, as well as her great-great-grandchildren, Isabella, Rylee, Sophie, Ryan, Elaina, Emery and Erik. Donations can be made to the Primitive Methodist Church in Westmoreland City if you wish to do so rather than send flowers. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. The Rev. Diane Wiley will officiate a private funeral service at 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, 2020. June will be entombed at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. June lived a long life. She was filled with gratitude and love for those with whom she shared life. June shared her life unconditionally with many people. Please make to time to remember and celebrate her in your own way. A debt of gratitude is owed those who provided medical care throughout her life that contributed to the quality of her life. May the God of all grace bless each of your days with His peace, joy and love.



