June M. (Keller) Gibino, 56, of New Stanton, passed away surrounded by her family Sunday, May 5, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born Feb. 11, 1963, in Greensburg, daughter of Ernest and Margaret (Laschesky) Keller, of Arona. June was a 1981 graduate of Yough Senior High School and a 1990 graduate of Westmoreland County Community College, where she earned her associates degree in criminal justice. She was a recent retiree of Westmoreland County Prison, where she served as a corrections officer; 25 years dedicated to making a difference in others' lives. June loved everyone she met and everyone she met loved June. She was an avid reader who carried a book with her almost everywhere she went. June enjoyed visiting a casino or two. She was preceded in death by a special niece, Tara Brown Sellers; very special aunt, Bernadine Keller; a mother-in-law, Arminia (Farrow) Gibino; and a father-in-law, Philip Gibino. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her beloved husband of 26 years, Philip Gibino, of New Stanton; loving daughter, Heather Proctor (Lynn Mensch); and a grandson that was the sunshine of her life, Porter Mensch, of Pompano Beach, Fla.; a stepdaughter, Hilary Gibino Johnson (Jimmy) of Monongahela; stepson, Derek Gibino, of Monongahela; two sisters, Jackie Wareham (Jeffrey), of New Stanton and Joyce Sellers (Geno), of Wasilla, Alaska; best friend and cousin, Tyana Campbell (John), of Flint, Mich.; and many nieces and nephews who adored her. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, in Arona, and had a close relationship with the lord.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., Route 136, Madison. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., with her Pastor, L. Samuel Schiederer, officiating. Interment will follow at the Madison Union Cemetery, in Madison.

