June M. (Clugston) Moorhead, 88, of Washington Township, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Born June 1, 1932, in North Braddock, she was a daughter of the late Harold Robert Clugston Sr. and Emma (Holtzinger) Clugston. June was a 1950 graduate of Washington Township High School, and enjoyed camping, gardening, putting together jigsaw puzzles, and reading. She most loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, June was preceded in death by her daughter, Beth Ann Moorhead; grandson, Jacob Lorelli; granddaughter, Angela Moorhead; and her brothers, Harold Jr., Elmer, Jack and Melvin Clugston. June is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Roy A. Moorhead; children, LuAnn Burkey, of Washington Township, Jodie R. (Don) Smith, of Rockton, Pa., Chris A. (Susan) Moorhead, of Vandergrift, and Tina M. (Bob) Williams, of Washington Township; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. At June's request, all services are private, and have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in June's memory to the AHN Hospice Office of Fund Development, Hospice and Palliative Care, 4818 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
