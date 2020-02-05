|
June P. Brestensky, 71, of Cleona, Pa., passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. She was born Aug. 30, 1948, in Richmond, Va., to Palmer B. and Betty Forbes. June's focus in life was on her family and children. June was a registered LPN and worked at LV General Hospital. June was a cancer survivor of more than 50 years and also a heart-transplant survivor of seven years. June was a good listener and her soft-spoken words encouraged many people burdened with difficult personal and medical problems to continue to fight and persevere. After raising her children, she worked at Cleona Elementary School, as a library assistant and substitute nurse. June was preceded in death by her brother, Frank G. Forbes. She is survived by her spouse, Charles T. Brestensky Sr.; sons, Robert (Abby) Brestensky and Charles (Cathy) Brestensky; and granddaughter, Anna Brestensky. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, from St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 125 S. Spruce St., Annville. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Lebanon. A viewing will be held from 2:30 to 4:30 and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at KREAMER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 618 E. Main St., Annville. There will be an additional viewing held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the church.