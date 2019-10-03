|
|
June Kuriger Smith, 89, of Greensburg, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. She was born March 5, 1930, in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late Charles and Louise (Mishka) Kuriger. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Wallace D. Smith. Prior to retiring, June was employed by the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County. She loved worldwide traveling, saw many unforgettable sights and made many friends on her excursions. She was a devoted member of Greensburg Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Respecting June's wishes, arrangements and interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
June would like to thank the staff and caregivers of Hempfield Manor, Excela Home Care and Hospice and her Jehovah's Witnesses family for the loving care she received from them. As an expression of sympathy, contributions in June's memory may be made to a . To send online expressions of sympathy, or for grief support information, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 3, 2019