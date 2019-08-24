|
June Vera (Shultz) Uber, 92, of Scottdale, passed away at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the home of her son, Lloyd, and daughter-in-law, Nancy Uber, in Scottdale. June was born June 21, 1927, at Wooddale, in Bullskin Township, a daughter of the late Norman and Mary (Knopsnider) Shultz. June grew up at the crossroads in Wooddale, graduated from Scottdale High School, Class of 1944, and worked for several years at Anchor Hocking, in South Connellsville. She married Lloyd J. Uber Sr. on Aug. 17, 1947, and became a homemaker to raise their family. June was a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandma who enjoyed baking for family and friends, especially her raisin cookies and apricot and nut rolls. She also loved sewing, gardening, canning and playing cards as she belonged to numerous card clubs! As a longtime loyal and faithful member of Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, she had a very supportive church family and was involved in many aspects and functions of the church. June will be sadly missed by her loving family; her three children, Kerry Uber, of Pittsburgh, Jill Uber, of Sewickley, and Lloyd Uber and his wife, Nancy, of Scottdale; her three grandchildren, Brandon Uber and his wife, Janet, Grant Uber and his wife, Krystal, and Bethany James; her seven great-grandchildren, Bryce, Natalie and Lily Uber, Gavin and Cheyenne Uber and Sophia and Penelope James; her brother, Oscar Shultz, of Vine Grove, Ky.; her sister, Matilda "Tillie" Herbert, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and her grand-dogs, Butterscotch and Domino. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd J. Uber Sr. (May 16, 1995); her daughter-in-law, Debra Uber; her siblings, infant brother, Eugene, Dorothy Harris, Ella Barefoot, Betty Schroeder and Ronald Shultz; and her brothers and sisters-in-law, Jack Herbert, Kenneth Harris, Alan Barefoot, Bob Schroeder, Jetta Shultz and Kim Shultz.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com., GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home chapel. Additional viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday in the Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Monday with the Rev. Scott E. Dennis officiating. Graveside committal service and interment will be in Scottdale Cemetery next to her late husband.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, 106 N. Chestnut St., Scottdale, PA 15683, or Wooddale Church of the Brethren, 776 Pleasant Valley Road, Connellsville, PA 15425. Love Lasts Forever!
