June Woods, 66, of Lower Burrell, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born June 28, 1954, in Natrona Heights, to Roberta (Seminko) Woods, of Lower Burrell, and the late George A. Woods Sr. June lived most of her life in Apollo and was a graduate of Highlands High School. She was a secretary and former police officer in Verona as well as a beautician. June enjoyed her pet rabbits and her dogs. Besides her mother, she is survived by her children, Dawn Hazlett, of Frazer Township, and Robert Hazlett Jr., of Pittsburgh; siblings, Sandra Jones, of Natrona Heights, Cheryl Martinko, of Springdale, Debbie Sesnowich, of Glen Lyon, Pa., Larry J. (Nina) Woods, of Lower Burrell, and Steve M. (Dolly) Woods, of Fawn Township. Also surviving are a number of nieces and nephews. Besides her father, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Dylan R. Hazlett, and a brother, George A. Woods Jr. All services and burial for June will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit: www.dusterfh.com
.