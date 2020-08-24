Justin M. "Juddy" Smith, 32, of Delmont, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at home. He was born Feb. 24, 1988, in Greensburg, beloved son of Kenneth Smith and Debra (Deemer) Smith. Juddy loved his family and the outdoors, and especially enjoyed fishing, the demos and racing, quad riding and working with his brother at their garage. He will be especially remembered for his sarcastic wit and giving nature. He will be sadly missed by his loving parents, Kenneth and Debra; siblings, Jamie and Jeremy (Amanda); grandfathers, Ralph Deemer and Franklin Smith; nieces and nephews, Faith, Dakota, Makayla, Ayden, Zachary and Hailey; great-nephew, Bentley; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Juddy was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Jean Deemer and Mildred Smith; and great-grandmother, Vera Fennell. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. Graveside committal services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. Please meet at the funeral home by 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help defray funeral expenses. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com
.