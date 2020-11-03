Justin "Mak" Makowski, 83, of New Kensington, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in his daughter's home. He was born July 26, 1937, in New Kensington, to the late Joseph and Theodora Zaleski Makowski, and was a lifelong resident of New Kensington. Mr. Makowski grew up attending St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and was a graduate of Ken High. He worked as a maintenance supervisor for Westinghouse, Cheswick in the Electro Mechanical Division and had also worked for the City of New Kensington. He truly was a "Mr. Fixit". He knew how to do everything, electrical, mechanical, remodeled his home adding rooms, floors and patios. The family and friends called and he was there to help. He took pride in his yard, his home and figured out how to repair anything from clocks, watches to cars. Always a busy man, he loved to hunt, fish and golf and teaching his grandson, Ryan, these things. He attended many sporting events that his grandson participated in throughout high school and never missed his granddaughter, Allison's dance recitals, school plays and high school activities. Number one was his family. He enjoyed making every holiday, especially Christmas "Extra" special and fun with his family and his wife. He loved to travel, especially to the Smokey Mountains, Tenn., Myrtle Beach and Italy. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Millie Mento Makowski, daughters, Mary Jane "Babe" (Tom) Rayburg, Sue Sporer with whom he and Millie made their home, both of Lower Burrell, sons, Robert and Eric Makowski, both of Texas, grandchildren, Ryan (Jamie) Rayburg, Allison Rayburg, Dustin (Avery) Makowski and Cameran Makowski, four great-grandchildren, Kinsley, Leighton, Tiernery and Ryden, former daughter-in-law, Cheryl (Michael) Michniak, brother and sisters-in-law, Frank (Helen) Mento and Marie Clark and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Pius, Jerome and Leonard, sister, Laura Pazul, and his beloved dog, Chase. The family would like to thank Heritage Hospice for everything, especially Jesse and Gayle who went above and beyond helping them, sharing knowledge, support and love during the past 10 months. Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder St., where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Friday followed by Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell. Please wear a mask. Interment will be private in Lakewood Mausoleum, Cheswick. The family suggests donations made in his name to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. www.RusiewiczFH.com
