1/1
Justin Sensenich
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Justin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Justin Sensenich, 38, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. He was born Nov. 23, 1981, in Greensburg, a son of Dean and Joyce (Perrino) Sensenich. Justin was the owner and operator of J&K Trading. He was a graduate of Yough Senior High School class of 2000 and a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and riding quads. He especially loved spending time with his children and going to the beach. He is survived by his wife, Krista (Muir) Sensenich; children, Jacey, Lily and Kiley; and mother- and father-in-law, Patty and Frank Muir. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Immaculate Conception Church with Father Roniel Duenas officiating. Interment to follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Irwin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James W. Shirley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved