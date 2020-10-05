Justin Sensenich, 38, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. He was born Nov. 23, 1981, in Greensburg, a son of Dean and Joyce (Perrino) Sensenich. Justin was the owner and operator of J&K Trading. He was a graduate of Yough Senior High School class of 2000 and a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and riding quads. He especially loved spending time with his children and going to the beach. He is survived by his wife, Krista (Muir) Sensenich; children, Jacey, Lily and Kiley; and mother- and father-in-law, Patty and Frank Muir. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Immaculate Conception Church with Father Roniel Duenas officiating. Interment to follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Irwin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com
