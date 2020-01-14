|
Justin T. Bibel, 29, of Latrobe, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian. He was born March 4, 1990, in Jeannette, a son of Vance and Saundra (Shoemaker) Bibel, of Adamsburg. Justin had been the assistant manager butcher for Giant Eagle. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and loyal son and brother. He had a big heart and was willing to help anyone. He was a good friend who enjoyed making people laugh. He was an avid Pittsburgh Penguins fan and an Army veteran. Justin was preceded in death by his infant twin sons. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Monica Lea (Fleming) Bibel; two sons, Jeremy and Todd Bibel; three daughters, Racheal Zack-Bibel and Amanda and Rylea Bibel; his paternal grandmother, Sharon (Drury) Kunkle, of Adamsburg; his maternal grandparents, Edward C. and Darlene (Harvey) Shoemaker, of Greensburg; and his brother, Nicholas Bibel, of Latrobe.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. with Cynthia J. Swann officiating. Interment will be private.
