J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM

805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
5:00 PM

805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Justine M. Baker


1987 - 2020
Justine M. Baker Obituary
Justine Marie Baker, 32, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born May 18, 1987, in Jeannette, the daughter of Ricky Baker, of Pleasant Unity, and Jodie Graft, of Greensburg. Justine loved spending time with her family, especially her little brother, Eli. In addition to her parents, surviving is her special friend, Mary Crimboli, of Greensburg; a brother, Eli Richard Graft; maternal grandmother, Mildred Andrekanic, of North Huntingdon; paternal grandmother, Barbara Lander, of Pleasant Unity; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin, at which time a funeral service will be held. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
