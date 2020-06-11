K. Dolores "Dolly" Casper, 91, of Phoenix, Ariz., died Saturday, May 30, 2020. She was born Feb. 6, 1929, in Greensburg, daughter of the late John Cyril Lopes and Evelyn (Bush) Lopes. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her first husband, Donald D. Newhouse, of Greensburg; her second husband, Paul W. Casper, of Jeannette, and siblings, James C. Lopes, Audrey (Lopes) Hawley and Mary Lou (Lopes) Hemminger. She is survived by daughters, Teri (Jeffrey) Sandell and Diane Shepler; son, Donn (Sherree) Newhouse; her six grandchildren, Kathleen Shotter, Jeffrey (Carly) Sandell, Heidi Shepler, Matthew (Amanda) McNulty, Donald "Dean" Newhouse and Samuel Newhouse; and by her two great-grandchildren, Eben and Lena Sandell, her brothers, Frank Lopes (Charlotte) and John Paul (Carol) Lopes, and numerous nieces and nephews. Prior to her retirement, Dolly was a greeter at Wal-Mart. In her free time, Dolly was a gifted dancer, baker, cook and cross-stitcher. She loved baseball, cowboy movies, musicals and romance novels. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Funeral services and burial will be private in St. Clair Cemetery in Greensburg. A memorial to celebrate Dolly's life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store