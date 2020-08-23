1/1
Kaitlyn E. Fencil
1997 - 2020-08-05
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kaitlyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kaitlyn Elise Fencil, 23, died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. She was born Jan. 16, 1997, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of Randy P. and Janice M. Snyder Fencil. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Clyde and Dorothy Hoffer Snyder, and Aunt Patty Snyder Rriffle. Her smile and laughter will be missed by her mother; sisters, Alyssa Fencil and Ashley Prinkey and her girlfriend Cicily Bula; niece, Sara; and nephew, Eli. Her friends will miss her deeply. Kaitlyn was a 2015 graduate of the Connellsville Area Technical Center. Even though she suffered from Crohn's disease and mental health issues, she never let it stop her from reading books, listening to music, watching movies, going to concerts, making YouTube videos @KaitlynElise and loving her cat, Rentin, and dog, Kylo. She volunteered at Animal Friends of Westmoreland County and was a 13-year member of the Girl Scouts. She worked as a caregiver at From the Heart. Her last selfless act was being an organ donor. Memorial contributions can be made to the GoFundMe funeral expenses for Kaitlyn Fencil. We'd like to thank the incredible doctors and nurses who had any part in her care at Presby and to all the CORE members who took wonderful care of us and made us many keepsakes of Kaitlyn and her amazing donation of life to others. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Kaitlyn's professional funeral arrangements were entrusted to BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis. Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blair-Lowther Funeral Home
305 Rear Independence Street
Perryopolis, PA 15473
7247364424
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blair-Lowther Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved