Kalistene J. (Georgiadis) Pedder, 72, of Latrobe, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, after a brief illness at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. Born June 11, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Anthony Georgiadis and Josephine (Molaskey) Magielnicki. She is survived by her husband, Charles Pedder; daughter, Christina Giokas; son, Mickey Giokas; brother-in-law, Keith Pedder; sister-in-law, Kathy Ortiz (Mike); granddaughters, Danielle Beaken, Stephanie Beaken and Crystal Giokas; great-grandchildren, Giana and Lucas; several nieces and nephews and their families; and also longtime friend, Maryanna Baker. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Edward Sukla, Georgie Georgiadis, Peter Georgiadis and Michael Georgiadis. As per her request, there will be no visitation, and arrangements were handled by the Cremation Society of Pennsylvania.



