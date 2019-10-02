Home

More Obituaries for Kalman Laszloffy
Kalman Laszloffy Jr.


1942 - 2019
Kalman Laszloffy Jr. Obituary
Kalman "Kal" Laszloffy Jr., 77, of Irwin, died peacefully Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Kal was the beloved husband of Patricia (Fisher) Laszloffy; loving father of Kimberly Caprara and Mellissa Davis; grandfather of five; and great-grandfather of seven. Kal was preceded in passing by his parents, Kalman Sr. and Margaret (Fodor) Laszoffy, and siblings, Margaret Cibrik, Ethel Richards and Calin Laszloffy.
Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC.
Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com. for online condolences.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 2, 2019
