Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
724-887-7110
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen A. Clark


1961 - 09
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen A. Clark Obituary
Karen A. Clark, 58, of Scottdale, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. She was born Sept. 23, 1961, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of Dan and Joan (Maciejewski) Brown, of Scottdale. Karen worked as a clinical analyst for Westminster Canterbury Richmond, of Richmond, Va. She was a graduate of Southmoreland High School, Westmoreland County Community College School of Nursing and earned her bachelor of science in nursing from Carlow University. Karen was also an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. In addition to her parents, Dan and Joan Brown, she is survived by her two children, Autumn Grata and husband, Michael, and Alex Copeland and wife, Sharon; a granddaughter, Scarlett Grata; her siblings, Daniel Lee Brown (Julie), Mark Brown (Peggy) and Kristine Melillo (Mike); and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Steve Bane officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
Online condolences are welcome at www.gjfuneral.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -