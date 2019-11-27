|
|
Karen A. Clark, 58, of Scottdale, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. She was born Sept. 23, 1961, in Mt. Pleasant, a daughter of Dan and Joan (Maciejewski) Brown, of Scottdale. Karen worked as a clinical analyst for Westminster Canterbury Richmond, of Richmond, Va. She was a graduate of Southmoreland High School, Westmoreland County Community College School of Nursing and earned her bachelor of science in nursing from Carlow University. Karen was also an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. In addition to her parents, Dan and Joan Brown, she is survived by her two children, Autumn Grata and husband, Michael, and Alex Copeland and wife, Sharon; a granddaughter, Scarlett Grata; her siblings, Daniel Lee Brown (Julie), Mark Brown (Peggy) and Kristine Melillo (Mike); and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Steve Bane officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019