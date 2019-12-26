|
Karen Ann Gustafson, 55, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. She was born in Jeannette, and was predeceased by her father, Thomas E. Gustafson; and niece, Sara Gustafson. Karen will be remembered by her mother, Kathryn Ann Gustafson; two brothers, Tom (Gwen) Gustafson and Gary (Renee) Gustafson; two sisters, Patricia Dellinger and Kathryn (David) Mintz; four nieces, Alexandra Curinga, Lindsey Dellinger, Gabby Gustafson and Lauren Dellinger; three nephews, Taylor Gustafson, Thomas Gustafson and Nathaniel Mintz; and a host of extended family and friends. Karen was also loved by her "adopted" niece and nephew, Keit and Timber Thiels; and her two goddaughters, Danielle Yanez-Kukic and Sophia Sartori. Karen will always be remembered for her keen sense of wit, her baking and sharing of delicious desserts, and her love of football, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Karen graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) and worked in the computer software industry as a quality control analyst.
Karen's family will receive friends from noon until the time of the memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Our Lady of Grace Church, Greensburg. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC. is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to , 501 St., Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
