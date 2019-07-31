Home

POWERED BY

Services
James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc.
580 Circle Drive
Belle Vernon, PA 15012
(724) 929-7934
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Hodge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen A. Hodge


1946 - 01
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen A. Hodge Obituary
Karen Ann Hodge, 73, of Monongahela, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, with her family at her side. Born Jan. 5, 1946, in North Charleroi, she was the daughter of the late Charles A. and Grace L. (Ruecroft) Jones. Karen grew up in Star Junction; she and her husband formerly lived in West Newton, and had been living in Monongahela for the past five years. Karen enjoyed gardening, canning the vegetables, her flower garden, bird watching and watching game shows. When her children were younger, she loved playing the numerous video games with them. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth L. Hodge; son, Timothy (Jamie) Hodge, of Monongahela; daughters, Jennifer (Jim) Stangroom, of Star Junction, and Christine (Martin) Storgard, of Monongahela; and grandchildren, Brandon James Hodge, Emily JaneAnn Hodge and Sara Elizabeth Stangroom.
Friends will be received from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, with Pastor Earl Rosenbalm officiating.
A special thanks to The Faidley House of Monongahela and Amedysis Hospice for their wonderful compassionate care of Karen.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now