|
|
Karen Ann Hodge, 73, of Monongahela, died Sunday, July 28, 2019, with her family at her side. Born Jan. 5, 1946, in North Charleroi, she was the daughter of the late Charles A. and Grace L. (Ruecroft) Jones. Karen grew up in Star Junction; she and her husband formerly lived in West Newton, and had been living in Monongahela for the past five years. Karen enjoyed gardening, canning the vegetables, her flower garden, bird watching and watching game shows. When her children were younger, she loved playing the numerous video games with them. She is survived by her husband, Kenneth L. Hodge; son, Timothy (Jamie) Hodge, of Monongahela; daughters, Jennifer (Jim) Stangroom, of Star Junction, and Christine (Martin) Storgard, of Monongahela; and grandchildren, Brandon James Hodge, Emily JaneAnn Hodge and Sara Elizabeth Stangroom.
Friends will be received from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, with Pastor Earl Rosenbalm officiating.
A special thanks to The Faidley House of Monongahela and Amedysis Hospice for their wonderful compassionate care of Karen.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 31, 2019