Karen Ann Stahl Kieffer, 49, of San Marcos, Calif., died unexpectedly of an aggressive brain tumor Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Scripps Memorial Hospital. She was born Jan. 22, 1971, in Latrobe, daughter of David E. and Mary Ann (Konkoly) Stahl. She was a 1989 graduate of Greater Latrobe High School and graduated from Mercyhurst University, Erie, in 1994, with a business/chemistry degree. She worked at Ashland Chemical Company. She moved to the San Diego, Calif., area, married her loving husband, Dr. Ray J. Kieffer, DDS, where they raised four children, Gracie, Evan, Lucy and Genevieve. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife and mother and still found time to follow her artistic talents producing art works for her home, her family and local art shops. She will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Ray, and their children, Grace Caroline, Evan Morrow, Lucy Rae and Genevieve Ann, as well as her parents, Dave and Mary Ann Stahl, and her brother, David C. Stahl (Melissa) and his children, Bennett, William and Greta. Karen loved the ocean and was getting back to learning to surf, so memorial contributions may be made in her name to www.mission-blue.org
or to Sylvia Earle Alliance/Mission Blue, P.O. Box 6882, Napa, CA 94581. Rest in peace, Karen.