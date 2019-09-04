|
Karen Ann Kmetz, 55, of West Homestead, lost her 11-year battle with stage four breast cancer Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, while vacationing with her family, in Ocean City, Md. She was the daughter of the late Beatrice and Joseph Kmetz, of West Mifflin. Karen is survived by her husband, David George; sister, Linda Kmetz (Allan Opsitnick), of O'Hara Township; brother, Joseph Kmetz (Kathy Devine), of Colts Neck, N.J.; and niece, Nicole Kmetz (David Rothgeb), of Burlington, Ky.; as well as sisters-in-law, Lynn George, of Munhall, and Debby George, of Port Vue; and brothers-in-law, John George, of Collegeville, Pa., Joseph (Julie) George, of Farmington Hills, Mich., and Anthony (Daisy) George, of Springfield, Ga. Karen was a graduate of West Mifflin North High School and Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), and was employed by the Duquesne University School of Nursing. Our family cannot express what the support and love of her Duquesne colleagues meant to her survival and to all of us. After being diagnosed in August, 2008, Karen fought valiantly, battling her cancer to a draw for years, until finally peacefully succumbing, her family with her. Karen was an advocate for programs for breast cancer survivors, including Our Clubhouse, Breast Cancer Wellness Magazine Annual Thrivers Cruise and Camp Raising Spirits, an annual retreat for adults with cancer sponsored by the Greater Pittsburgh Chapter of the Oncology Nursing Society. Karen was both a camper and core committee member for Camp Raising Spirits and dedicated herself to preparing programs for Camp events. Karen's design eye and artistic skill cannot be replaced. More importantly, Karen's courage and humor through her battle, and her optimism and soul, shall be missed forever.
A memorial program will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in the Africa Room at the Duquesne University Student Union. All are invited. Arrangements are by the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Highway, East McKeesport, PA 15035, 412-823-4054.
Memorial contributions can be made to Camp Raising Spirits, c/o 564 Forbes Ave., No. 1301, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. www.kutchfuneralhome.org.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2019