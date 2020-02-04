Home

Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
View Map
Karen Ann Powell, 65, of Brackenridge, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia. She was born Nov. 10, 1954, in Natrona Heights and was a daughter of the late John and Josephine (Baluch) Vertosick. Karen lived most of her life in Brackenridge. She worked in customer service at Shop 'n Save and Community Market. She also worked at Saxon Inn. Karen was a member of St. Joseph Church, Natrona, and a 1974 graduate of Highlands High School. She enjoyed crocheting and cooking but especially enjoyed her family, children and grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Walter J. Powell; her children, James M. (Kelly) Powell, of Fawn Township, Amelia R. (Michael) Baer, of West Kittanning, Keith A. (Camilla) Powell, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and Michael J. (Emily) Powell, of Saxonburg. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and her siblings, Robert (Linda) Vertosick, of Greensburg, Kathy "Fritz" McClain, of Brackenridge, Ronald Vertosick, of Tarentum, Joseph (Stella) Vertosick, of Natrona Heights, Elayne (Ron) Dolny, of Allegheny Township, and Joni (Mark) Yingling, of Natrona Heights. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Vertosick, and sister, Lori Vertosick. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where a blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday. Burial will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the . Visit dusterfh.com.
