1/1
Karen A. Smith
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karen A. (Griffin) Smith, 77, of North Huntingdon, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at home. She was born May 11, 1943, in Braddock, a daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret (McCracken) Griffin. Karen was an employee of Circleville Day Care and loved taking care of kids. She was a member of the Women of the Moose, Irwin. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Charles R. "Bob" Smith; her children, Barry Smith and his wife, Donna Constantine and Andrea Olesky and her husband, Steve; her grandchildren, Rob Smith and his wife, Morgan Linn and Nick Hvasta and his wife, Sarah; great-grandchildren, Ryland and Callen Smith and Henry Hvasta; and siblings, Thomas Griffin and his wife, Lara and Barbara Griffin. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with the Rev. Bruce Judy officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
NOV
13
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
NOV
14
Funeral service
10:30 AM
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved