Karen A. (Griffin) Smith, 77, of North Huntingdon, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at home. She was born May 11, 1943, in Braddock, a daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret (McCracken) Griffin. Karen was an employee of Circleville Day Care and loved taking care of kids. She was a member of the Women of the Moose, Irwin. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Charles R. "Bob" Smith; her children, Barry Smith and his wife, Donna Constantine and Andrea Olesky and her husband, Steve; her grandchildren, Rob Smith and his wife, Morgan Linn and Nick Hvasta and his wife, Sarah; great-grandchildren, Ryland and Callen Smith and Henry Hvasta; and siblings, Thomas Griffin and his wife, Lara and Barbara Griffin. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, with the Rev. Bruce Judy officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com
.