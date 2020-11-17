1/
Karen D. Desmond
Karen Dianne (Duff) Desmond, 74, of Pitcairn, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. She was the wife of the late David C. Desmond; dear mother of David Charles (Rebecca R.) Desmond Jr. and James Arthur (Valerie L.) Desmond; sister of Philyss Rozzell, David Duff and the late Russell Duff and Cathy Dornin; and is also survived by her brother-in-law, Bill Dornin; grandchildren, Jessica, Michael, Dale, Amber, Deanna and Amy; and great-grandchildren, Arianna, Mackenzie and Elizabeth. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME INC., 318 Wall Avenue, Pitcairn, where a funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Due to current CDC recommendations, the wearing of facial masks and social distancing will be followed.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
William O Pearce Funeral Home
318 Wall Ave
Pitcairn, PA 15140
(412) 372-4030
