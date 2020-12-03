Karen Lee Brahosky, 60, of Greensburg, died suddenly Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at her home in Lexington, Ky. Karen was born at Offutt Air Force Base, Plattsmouth, Neb,, in 1960. She is survived by her mother, P. Gene Marshall, of Greensburg; her sister, Jane B. Lloyd, of Lexington, Ky.; her brother, David Marshall, of Bellingham, Wash.; her niece, Jennifer Lloyd Dunn (husband Jesse and son Zackary), of Lexington Ky.; and nephews, Jason Brahosky, of Pocatello, Idaho, and Matthew Brahosky, of Bellingham, Wash. Karen was preceded in death by her father, John L. Brahosky (retired USAF), of Thief River Falls, Minn.; grandparents, James and Marie Marshall, of Greensburg; and grandparents, Richard and Sophia Brahosky, also of Greensburg. She was a graduate of Greensburg-Salem High School class of 1978 and also attended art school at Edinboro University in Edinboro, Pa. Karen worked for Excela Westmoreland Hospital in Medical Records for 15 years and most recently for Job Corps Center in Charleston, W.Va. She was a member of the Local Chapter of The Daughters of Scotia. In recent years, Karen enjoyed spending time with her family, as well as painting. A small private family ceremony will be held in Lexington, Ky.



