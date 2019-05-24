Resources More Obituaries for Karen Scanlon Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Karen L. Scanlon

1944 - 10 Obituary Condolences Flowers Karen Lucille Cameron Scanlon, 74, departed this life Tuesday, May 21, 2019, with family at her side. She was born Oct. 8, 1944, the first child of Thomas Edward Cameron and Madeline Jean Dunn Cameron. In 1966, she married her beloved partner, Norman William Scanlon Jr., who remained the steadfast rock and joy of her life. She was the adored, devoted mother of Jonathan David (Rebecca Fish), Mara Noelle (Chris Foss), Joel Andrew (Kerrie Rushton) and Jeremy Patrick (Nina Glass) Scanlon, and found great happiness in her grandchildren, Kirby, Jonathan, Julia, Alexander, Katherine, Molly, Thomas and Harper. She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Dennis Cameron, and is survived by her siblings Keith Cameron (Christine) and Cheryl Sloboda (Ron), and by her nieces, nephews and other family. A native of Pittsburgh, Karen graduated from St. Benedict's Academy, earned her bachelor's degree from Mt. Mercy (now Carlow) College and her master's degree from the University of Pittsburgh, and later, as a working mother of four, her doctorate from the University of Pittsburgh. A natural teacher, Karen shared her gifts with hundreds of Catholic school children from K-8 in Pittsburgh and Greensburg before leading the Education departments at Seton Hill College and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. Her talents were recognized by the Pennsylvania Association of Colleges and Teacher Educators when she was selected as Pennsylvania Teacher Educator of the Year in 1999. Of her many amazing gifts, perhaps Karen's greatest was the ability to find and bring beauty to all situations and in all people. She had irrepressible energy and boundless love. She found happiness working the earth in her perennial garden; she sang beautifully and joyfully and learned to play the dulcimer after retirement. She gave countless hours of her time to her parish, St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, and to many charities. Though her profound faith allowed her to meet death without fear, she will be deeply mourned by those who loved her.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 27, at COVENANT FUNERAL SERVICE, 4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, Va. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, 1009 Stafford Ave. in Fredericksburg. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Donations may be made in memoriam to Catholic Charities of Fredericksburg, 1101 Stafford Ave., Fredericksburg, VA 22401.