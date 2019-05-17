Karen L. Tomasino, 70, of Murrysville, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was born May 25, 1948, in Pittsburgh, daughter of Joan (Brady) Cook, of Penn Hills, and the late Norman Cook. She graduated from Penn Hills High School and went on to operating her own catering business for many years. Her life and main focus revolved around her family. She was also a member of the Holiday Park United Methodist Church, Plum Borough. In addition to her father, Karen was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Tomasino Jr., in 2016. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her first husband, James G. Kuhn, of Plum; two loving daughters, Carrie Ann (Dominic) Matarazzo and Kelly (Randy) Hyland, both of Murrysville; and five grandchildren, Dominic Jr., Alysha, Brooke, Joshua and Paige. She is also survived by two sisters, Iris Kent, of Grove City, and Linda Karcanes, of North Carolina.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. A funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, in the Holiday Park United Methodist Church, Plum, with Pastor Tony Fallisi officiating. Everyone please meet at church. Interment will follow at Plum Creek Cemetery, Plum Borough.

