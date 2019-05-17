Karen Litzinger, 74, of Pitcairn, died Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was born Oct. 8, 1944, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late Walter and Dorothy Bungert Argall. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Dave Litzinger; sons, David (Annie) Litzinger, of Irwin, and Brian (Maria) Litzinger, of Apex, N.C.; grandchildren, Elise and Brendan Litzinger; sisters, Arlene (the late George) Saula, of Grampian, Pa., and Melanie (William) Hansen, of North Huntingdon; nieces and nephews, Shani (Dane) Germuska, Shara Hopkins, Brent (Chrissy) Hansen and Brynn (Phil) Morgan; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews. Karen was a devout, family-oriented person...family always came first. She and her husband, Dave, visited Hawaii (which was Karen's lifelong dream) for their 40th wedding anniversary.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at STRIFFLER'S OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, 412-678-6177). Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, in the funeral home chapel, with her nephew, Brent Hansen, officiating. Entombment will follow.

To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.strifflerfuneralhomes.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary