Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Litzinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Litzinger


1944 - 10 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karen Litzinger Obituary
Karen Litzinger, 74, of Pitcairn, died Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was born Oct. 8, 1944, in Pittsburgh, and was the daughter of the late Walter and Dorothy Bungert Argall. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Dave Litzinger; sons, David (Annie) Litzinger, of Irwin, and Brian (Maria) Litzinger, of Apex, N.C.; grandchildren, Elise and Brendan Litzinger; sisters, Arlene (the late George) Saula, of Grampian, Pa., and Melanie (William) Hansen, of North Huntingdon; nieces and nephews, Shani (Dane) Germuska, Shara Hopkins, Brent (Chrissy) Hansen and Brynn (Phil) Morgan; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews. Karen was a devout, family-oriented person...family always came first. She and her husband, Dave, visited Hawaii (which was Karen's lifelong dream) for their 40th wedding anniversary.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at STRIFFLER'S OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, 412-678-6177). Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, in the funeral home chapel, with her nephew, Brent Hansen, officiating. Entombment will follow.
To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.