C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
724-925-7233
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
C Richard McCauley Funeral Home
101 S 4TH
Youngwood, PA 15697
Karen S. Baker


1956 - 2020
Karen S. Baker Obituary
Karen S Baker, 63, of Mt. Pleasant Township, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. She was born Sept. 16, 1956, in Mt Pleasant, the daughter of the late Adam and Laura (Kelly) Lesnicky. Karen is survived by her daughters, Crystal Baker, of Youngwood, and Linda Cashdollar, of North Carolina; and her five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Marlene Shotts; sister, Rose Dzubak; and her brother, Frank Lesnicky, all of West Newton. In addition to her parents, Karen was predeceased by her husband, Keith Baker, her grandson and two sisters, Mary Lou McCurdy and Judy Dally. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME, 101 S. Fourth St., Youngwood.
