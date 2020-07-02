1/1
Karen S. McPhail
1944 - 2020
Karen Sue McPhail, 75, of Greensburg, whose journey began July 7, 1944, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, after a courageous battle against cancer. We are celebrating her life. She passed after a birthday celebration shared with loving family and friends by her side. Karen was the daughter of the late Neil and Sarah (Isenburg) McPhail, the third of 10 children. She will be united with her parents; the love of her life, Gerald Phillabaum; her Wendy; and four siblings. She prided herself on her work ethic, including 16 years at New Salem Acres and 14 years as a crossing guard in the city of Greensburg, never missing a day at work crossing her kids. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and friend. Karen was a spitfire, the life of the party, never without lipstick and always the lady who hid money to keep it safe and then forgot where it was. She loved cooking for others, playing cards, bingo and hated her picture taken, but had the best smile. Karen leaves behind four children, Cheri (David) Uhlig, David (Lisa) Phillabaum, Ricki (Rick) Sterf and Heidi (Mark) Sterf. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Her two best friends, Donnie Sarsfield and Thelma Matthews; and sister, Sally, supportive of her during her illness. Per Karen's request, there will be no service. A private celebration of life is planned for a later date. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in Karen's name. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
