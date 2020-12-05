Karen (Napier) Windham, loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at the age of 77. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 48 years, Carter Windham, her sister, Christine Cassell, her two sons, Scott (Anita) Windham and Brett (Jennifer) Windham, as well as her grandsons, Carter and Kyle, and will be dearly missed by her friends at the ARK Preschool and the Community United Methodist Church Bell Choir, as well as countless others. She was preceded in death by her parents, James C. Napier and Ethel J. Napier. Karen was born Dec. 7, 1942, in Peekskill, N.Y., and was a graduate of Peekskill High School as well as SUNY Oneonta, where she studied education. Karen dedicated her life to the service of children, teaching second grade for 10 years at Lincoln-Titus Elementary School in Crompond, N.Y., before moving to the Pittsburgh area with her husband in 1975. Karen dedicated the next years of her life to her family and children, always available for whatever they needed, be it someone to kiss their scraped knee, organize a swim meet at the Beau Clair Swim Club or overseeing the making of hundreds of Penn-Trafford Band hoagies by a group of 14 to 17 year-olds at 7 a.m. on a Saturday. After taking a pause from work to raise her own children, Karen returned to teaching in 1992 at the ARK Preschool in Harrison City, where she taught and guided multiple generations of children over the following 25 years. Known by those closest to her for her love of conversation, people, cats and all things cat related, Karen led an active and full life touching all who knew her with her patience, resolve, strength and love. Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at the LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. A private memorial service will be held Monday, Dec. 7, with interment following at the Woodlawn Cemetery - Denmark Manor, Export. In lieu of flowers, Karen's family asks that donations be made in her name to the "THE ARK at Community Church" 3487 Route 130, Irwin, PA 15642. Online condolences may be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com
